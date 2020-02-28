



ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 25-year-old woman is facing charges for assaulting former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison’s child in a ball pit.

On Nov. 29, 2019, police were called to Urban Air in Altoona for a disturbance between an adult woman and two children, according to the criminal complaint.

Urban Air is an indoor adventure park, according to its website.

According to the documents, Kaylani Gunning said the two children threw plastic balls at her and another child.

She then said she approached the juveniles and pushed them into the ball pit.

One of the children had a sprained right wrist as a result of the incident.

According to the complaint, the woman told police it “wasn’t her best choice” and she “thought it was funny.”

The 25-year-old is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Documents show that police obtained surveillance video from a manager, and Gunning could be seen pushing the children with both hands into the ball pit.

Harrison tweeted at the Logan Township Police asking for an update.

#waiting @LoganTwpPolice Officer Tyler McConnell… Still waiting on the subpoena to testify against the woman who assaulted our child. When can we expect that? — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) January 22, 2020

