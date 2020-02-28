FISH FRY FRIDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canonsburg, Joshua Harsh, Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News


CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Joshua Harsh.

Photo Credit: Canonsburg Police Department

According to police, Joshua was last seen at school on Thursday. He never returned home after school.

He is described as 6’3″ and 190 pounds with curly hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a dark hoodie and had a gray backpack on his person.

They are asking anyone that sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts to call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments