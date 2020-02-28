Comments
CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Joshua Harsh.
According to police, Joshua was last seen at school on Thursday. He never returned home after school.
He is described as 6’3″ and 190 pounds with curly hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a dark hoodie and had a gray backpack on his person.
They are asking anyone that sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts to call 911.
