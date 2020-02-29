



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is wanted for arson in connection with an apartment fire in Pittsburgh.

61-year old James Ohanlon is facing multiple felony arson charges as well as one count of criminal mischief.

Police say that on February 26th, 2020, crews were dispatched to 837 Boggs Avenue for a structure fire.

Approximately 24 firefighters responded to the scene along with police officers and paramedics.

After extinguishing the fire in Ohanlon’s apartment, crew members discovered Ohanlon’s body on the floor of the apartment between the bed and television stand.

Paramedics treated Ohanlon and then transported him to UPMC Mercy, where he was hospitalized.

All accidental, natural, and environmental causes were ruled out by the Fire Investigation Unit.

The Fire Investigation Unit determined that the cause and origin of the fire was from an intentionally ignited firework that was lit by an open flame from a match or a lighter.

The firework device was found within the scene of the apartment.

At the time of the incident, the apartment building was occupied by multiple people.

The estimated amount of damage caused by this fire was $30,000.

Ohanlon spoke with police at UPMC Mercy on February 28th, 2020.

During this meeting with police, when asked what happened in the apartment, Ohanlon admitted that he had a firework device in his hand and that he intentionally lit the device with a lighter.

He told police that the device went off, causing fires within the apartment, and that he then blacked out and doesn’t remember anything else.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ohanlon.