PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is facing several charges after a home invasion in Carrick on Friday.

According to police, 20-year-old Eboni Clancy is facing 25 charges including burglary, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, and harassment after she allegedly held three people at gunpoint inside a home on Wynoka Street.

The victims told police Clancy and a male accomplice broke into the home and held them at gunpoint for approximately two hours.

During the two hours, Clancy and the accomplice apparently took cell phones from the victims, physically assaulted them, and caused damage to the home.

When police arrived at the home, Clancy and the accomplish attempted to flee the scene in a car. Police attempted to stop them but they refused and police began pursuing them.

The car wrecked on Amanda Avenue and the accomplice, who was driving the car, fled on foot while Clancy remained in the car. She told police there were two firearms in the car, one between the seat and one the passenger side where she was seated. She also told them that the firearm on the passenger side belonged to her.

According to police, Clancy was not eligible to possess a firearm.

Clancy is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.