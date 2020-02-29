PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A newborn is always a cause for happiness and celebration.

However, welcoming your child into the world on Leap Day is even more special.

The chances of a child being born on February 29 is about 1-in-1500.

Today at Magee Women’s Hospital, several families welcomed their “leaplings” into the world. This just means they have another day to celebrate in the future.

“We decided that if we did have her on the 29th, we’d celebrate on the 28th,” said Toyaii Rutherford one of the mothers. “And each Leap Year, we’d also celebrate on the 29th so she’d have two birthdays.”

According to the hospital, seven “leaplings” have been born so far in 2020.