UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State University has restricted University-affiliated student travel to Italy as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.

In a press release Friday, the University also stated that it was in the process of bringing students home from Italy.

In addition to student travel being restricted, any faculty and staff travel to Italy has also been restricted and would require approval from the provost or university risk officer.

The University’s decision comes following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevating its Coronavirus travel notice for Italy to a Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) and the State Department raising its travel advisory for Italy to a Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) and out of caution for students’ health and safety.

University officials are strongly urging faculty and staff to return home.