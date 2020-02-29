Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another cold day with low temperatures in the teens and single digit wind chills.
There are a few snowflakes going around with little to no accumulation to be expected.
High temperatures will stay around the freezing mark with partly sunny skies.
High pressure builds in tomorrow, setting us up with a mostly sunny start to the day and high temperatures flirting with the fifty’s.
Rain will start off for the work week and temperatures will be in the fifty’s and then near sixty on Tuesday with heavier rain.
