FRANKLIN COUNTY (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot this morning in Guilford Township in Franklin County.
The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop at the time of the shooting. The trooper is reportedly in stable condition after having been transported to an area hospital.
