PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) is having a ripple effect on college travel.

Several colleges and universities in the Pittsburgh area are canceling study abroad trips scheduled for spring 2020.

Duquesne University announced Friday that it’s canceling a spring break trip scheduled to leave for Rome on Saturday, February 29.

The university also announced that it is arranging to bring the 59 students who are already studying abroad in Rome back to the United States.

School officials said there have been no reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Duquesne University.

Officials said they will keep students updated with the latest health and safety information.

“It’s scary for a 20-21-year-old to go over there,” said John Heller who graduated from Duquesne University.

The University of Pittsburgh, Slippery Rock, and Robert Morris are among the other universities canceling their spring study abroad trips.