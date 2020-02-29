Comments
ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Vanport Bridge will be named ‘USAF Combat Controller Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin Memorial Bridge.’
According to the Beaver County Times, the renaming ceremony will take place Saturday.
Elchin, formerly of Brighton and Racoon Townships, was killed in action in a roadside bomb blast in November of 2018 while deployed in Afghanistan.
A ceremony will take place at the Rochester VFW Post 128 at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
A highway sign along Interstate 376 will take place following the ceremony.
The event is by invitation only.
