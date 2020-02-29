  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    03:37 AMThe American Athlete
    04:00 AMEntertainers with Byron Allen
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV News This Morning Saturday - 5AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beaver County, Dylan Elchin, Interstate 376, Vanport Bridge


ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Vanport Bridge will be named ‘USAF Combat Controller Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin Memorial Bridge.’

According to the Beaver County Times, the renaming ceremony will take place Saturday.

Elchin, formerly of Brighton and Racoon Townships, was killed in action in a roadside bomb blast in November of 2018 while deployed in Afghanistan.

Dylan Elchin (Photo Provided by Elchin Family/United States Air Force)

A ceremony will take place at the Rochester VFW Post 128 at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

A highway sign along Interstate 376 will take place following the ceremony.

The event is by invitation only.

 

 

 

Comments