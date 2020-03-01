EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a field office in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The campaign office is located on Broad Street in East Liberty.

A grand opening was held Sunday afternoon.

The campaign told KDKA the purpose of this office is to get to know Pittsburgh voters.

In the days ahead of the Pennsylvania primary on April 28, volunteers will spend time canvassing area neighborhoods and holding phone banks. Kevin Kinross the Pennsylvania Campaign Director, said there are currently 14 of these Bloomberg field offices across Pennsylvania.

“You really don’t win and get to the Whitehouse without Pennsylvania,” said Kinross.

Dwan Walker, Mayor of Aliquippa helped kick-off the opening ceremony as the guest speaker.

Mayor Walker told KDKA he was recently in a meeting with the presidential candidate. They talked about Bloomberg’s strategy to improve rising neighborhoods across the nation. Walker said he’s in favor of Bloomberg’s Greenwood Initiative, which promises generational wealth for Black America.

“It’s not going to be boxed stores built in Aliquippa,” Mayor Walker said. “It’s going to be mom and pop stores. It’s going to be those entrepreneurs sitting in those crash rooms right now who got a dream about doing business in their hometown and making it better and he gives them an avenue to do that.”

The opening of this new office received a mixed-response.

A small group of Second Amendment activists held a protest across the street against Mike Bloomberg, who is a supporter of gun safety legislation.

“When I found out that Michael Bloomberg was going to be opening a campaign office in Pittsburgh, there was nowhere else in the world I’d rather be than across the street protesting,” said Walter Gibson, who was part of the rally.

Officials with the Bloomberg campaign told KDKA, following the Super Tuesday primaries, Mike Bloomberg is expected to make several visits to Pittsburgh. The number of Bloomberg campaign offices in Pennsylvania is expected to grow, Kinross said.