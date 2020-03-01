  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) – Pirates’ pitcher Clay Holmes will be out for 4-6 weeks with a fractured foot, according to the Pirates website.

A hit ricocheted off of Holmes’ right foot during the Pirates 13-9 Spring Training win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Holmes had a strong start to Spring Training when he threw a scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins on February 22, despite a 2-1 Pirates loss.

He does not carry a minor league option and could be lost to waivers if they do not decide to carry him on the active roster once he is activated from the injured list.

