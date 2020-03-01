



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver had to be rescued by crews after crashing into a building overnight.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Main Street for a call around 12:30 a.m. about one vehicle in which a person was trapped. The passenger side door had to be removed before paramedics could access the victim. Any details about the victim’s identity are unknown at this time, but they were taken to a local trauma center with no critical injuries.

Rescue Companies 223, 227 and 222 were all involved in the efforts to assist the driver. The damage to the building is currently being assessed.