



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever wish you could be a part of history? Have a love of early America? You may be interested in starring in an upcoming film.

“Daughters of the American Revolution” is looking for nine different actors to fill important roles in the film. Each actor will be paid $100 cash, and filming will begin March 13 and is set to wrap up on April 20.

The story will follow Betsy Schuyler, Alexander Hamilton’s “wife-to-be.” The historical love triangle between Hamilton, Schuyler and Aaron Burr will also be a focus of the film along with Burr’s and Hamilton’s notable rivalry.

A full list of the casting call can be found here.

For those not interested in being in the spotlight, the film also needs a camera person and boom mic operator.

If interested, you should contact James Ahearn of Independent Ventures at 412-804-8653 or email him at claythorne01@gmail.com.