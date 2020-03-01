Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials have confirmed a multiple-vehicle crash in West Deer has led to one of the roadways being closed.
West Deer: Multiple vehicle crash w/injury – Middle Rd /Gibsonia Rd; roadway will remain closed until investigation complete
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 1, 2020
The crash occurred at the intersection of Middle Road and Gibsonia Road. Injuries have reportedly been sustained. Officials are investigating.
