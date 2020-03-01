  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gibsonia Road, Middle Road, Multi-Vehicle Accident, West Deer


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials have confirmed a multiple-vehicle crash in West Deer has led to one of the roadways being closed.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Middle Road and Gibsonia Road. Injuries have reportedly been sustained. Officials are investigating.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.

Comments