Comments
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident closed both lanes of Interstate-376 Westbound Sunday morning.
Both lanes were closed after an accident near Exit 77 at Edgewood.
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.
The crash was cleared just before 6:00 a.m.
CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 77.0.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 1, 2020
It is unknown if there any injuries.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.