EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident closed both lanes of Interstate-376 Westbound Sunday morning.

Both lanes were closed after an accident near Exit 77 at Edgewood.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

The crash was cleared just before 6:00 a.m.

It is unknown if there any injuries.

