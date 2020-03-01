Comments
SAN JOSE, Ca. (AP) — Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones made 30 saves in his 24th career shutout and the San Jose Sharks sent the Pittsburgh Penguins to their first six-game losing streak in eight years with a 5-0 victory.
Logan Couture, Joe Thornton, Timo Meier and Joel Kellman also scored to give the Sharks back-to-back wins following a five-game losing streak.
The Penguins have been outscored 24-8 during their first six-game skid since the 2011-12 season when Sidney Crosby was sidelined by an injury.
