



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s nothing wrong with a little sibling rivalry, right?

It all started Sunday afternoon when Houston Texans star JJ Watt posted a video to Twitter of himself working out with a resistance band.

“Trust yourself as much as I trust this green band,” the tweet read.

Trust yourself as much as I trust this green band. pic.twitter.com/Fsf7Q8GVa2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2020

However, Steelers standout and candidate for 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt…was less than impressed.

“I know you will roast me right back, but…am I supposed to be impressed by this?” The younger brother quipped back.

I know you will roast me right back, but……. am I supposed to be impressed by this? 🤔 https://t.co/LW7Ccb3cCX — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 1, 2020

However, it was JJ who had the last laugh.

Am I supposed to be impressed by you “almost” winning defensive player of the year? https://t.co/taGB1rT6z3 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2020

Well, the good news for Steelers fans is, we know where we’ll find TJ all offseason long.

I’ll be at the gym if anyone needs me… https://t.co/6wB9VnJI3h — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 1, 2020

“I’ll be at the gym if anyone needs me…”

See you at OTAs, TJ.