PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s nothing wrong with a little sibling rivalry, right?

It all started Sunday afternoon when Houston Texans star JJ Watt posted a video to Twitter of himself working out with a resistance band.

“Trust yourself as much as I trust this green band,” the tweet read.

However, Steelers standout and candidate for 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt…was less than impressed.

“I know you will roast me right back, but…am I supposed to be impressed by this?” The younger brother quipped back.

However, it was JJ who had the last laugh.

Well, the good news for Steelers fans is, we know where we’ll find TJ all offseason long.

“I’ll be at the gym if anyone needs me…”

See you at OTAs, TJ.

