PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The field for the Democratic presidential nomination is narrowing.

In less than a week, three of the seven candidates have bowed out: Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

So what happens now that the field is narrowed?

There is a lot to talk about as we go “Around The Table – Campaign 2020.”

Joining KDKA’s Stacy Smith around the table is Keith Schmidt, who served as state director for former Republican Senator Rick Santorum.

On the other side of the table is Joe Mistick, who has served as deputy mayor and teaches law at Duquesne.

“I think Buttigieg is a clear winner in this primary season,” Schmidt said. “He held his own on the debate stage and conducted himself honorably.”

Who benefits more from the field narrowing?

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare would be Joe Biden at the head of the ticket with Mike Bloomberg’s money,” Mistick said. “That would be a race.”

“Joe is in great shape,” Mistick said. “He has to say within striking distance.”

With the candidates starting to drop out, will there still be a deadlocked convention?

“If Biden scores a comeback tomorrow and Warren stays in, it’s going to be a tough first ballot. It depends on if this comeback for Biden is real,” Schmidt said.