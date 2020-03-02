  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Lottery Ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery, Winning Ticket


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2.5 million was sold in Allegheny County.

A ticket sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Settlers Ridge won the $2.5 million jackpot.

It had the six winning numbers: 18-24-30-34-42-45.

The Giant Eagle gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

If you’re the lucky person holding this ticket, you should sign it, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest office.

Comments