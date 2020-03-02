Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2.5 million was sold in Allegheny County.
A ticket sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Settlers Ridge won the $2.5 million jackpot.
It had the six winning numbers: 18-24-30-34-42-45.
The Giant Eagle gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
If you’re the lucky person holding this ticket, you should sign it, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest office.
You must log in to post a comment.