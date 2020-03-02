



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is planning to roll out 54 new buses with several new features, including completely plastic seats.

The changes are based on rider feedback on two test buses.

Currently, bus seats have a cloth covering which can hide stains and wet spots.

You asked. We listened. 54 new buses coming this year will not have fabric. We’re working on you no longer having to play the “Is it wet?” game again. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 28, 2020

Riders told KDKA they’ve had several experiences with sitting in something on a Port Authority bus.

Jerad Jones of Pittsburgh said he believes he sat in urine on his way to a job interview.

“Everyone kept saying they smelled urine and there was a damp spot and everyone kept moving,” he said. “There was a few seats like that.”

The Port Authority plans for the new buses to be on the roads this fall, according to Internal Communication Program Manager Melissa Rubin.

“This way when customers get on the bus if there’s a wet umbrella or spilled cup of coffee, it’s easy to clean up,” she said.

Though some riders expressed concern about how comfortable the seats will be, they’re looking forward to cleaner ride.

“I would think there would be a lot less germs on a plastic seat,” said Morgan Price of Carnegie. “Easier to keep clean.”

The new buses will also have USB ports, informational monitors and blue interior lighting to reduce glare for drivers at night.

