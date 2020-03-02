CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is set to launch it’s 43rd location — the first to open in Beaver County.

The new restaurant will open on Wednesday, March 4th in Monaca at 3944 Brodhead Road.

“Fans have been begging us to come to Center Township for years,” said Adam Golomb, chief marketing officer for Primanti Bros.

Primanti Bros. has been a dining institution in Pittsburgh since 1933.

The Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich is built between two slices of Italian bread.

It’s piled high with a choice of grilled meat, an optional egg, secret recipe sweet-and-sour slaw, fresh-cut fries and two tomato slices.

Unlike the restaurant’s original location, the Primanti Bros. in Center Township will open as a full-service restaurant with a large bar, many televisions and expanded menu.