PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers may use the franchise tag on a key player.
ESPN’s Jenna Laine is reporting that the squad will use the franchise tag on linebacker Bud Dupree, who is an unrestricted free agent.
“Not sure if this has been reported, but league sources have told me that they expect the Redskins to franchise tag Brandon Scherff and the Steelers to tag Bud Dupree.”
Not sure if this has been reported, but league sources have told me that they expect the Redskins to franchise tag Brandon Scherff and the Steelers to tag Bud Dupree.
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 2, 2020
Dupree set career highs with 11 1/2 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season.
“We feel great about Bud. We’d like to have him back,” Steelers President Art Rooney II told KDKA in January. “It’s certainly a priority to get him back and we’ll be evaluating the best way to do that.”
The deadline to tag a player is March 12.
You must log in to post a comment.