Comments
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Tickets to see Tim McGraw’s summer concert go on sale this week.
McGraw previously announced a Pittsburgh-area tour stop in January.
S&T Bank Music Park announced Monday morning that tickets to the Here On Earth Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 6th, 2020.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheTimMcGraw is bringing the Here On Earth Tour with special guests @MidlandOfficial and @IngridAndress to Burgettstown on Friday, July 31!
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 am:
Part of the Bordas and Bordas Concert Series pic.twitter.com/o6rOOL0THW
— S&T Bank Music Park (@STBankMusicPark) March 2, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.