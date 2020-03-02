Filed Under:Burgettstown, S&T Bank Music Park, Summer Concerts, Tim McGraw


BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Tickets to see Tim McGraw’s summer concert go on sale this week.

McGraw previously announced a Pittsburgh-area tour stop in January.

S&T Bank Music Park announced Monday morning that tickets to the Here On Earth Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 6th, 2020.

