SOUTHPOINTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a tractor trailer rolled over a hillside and onto a car off of I-79.
911 confirms that a tractor trailer and car were involved in an accident on Southbound I-79 near the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Officials say the tractor trailer was on top of the car.
One person has been taken to the hospital, but no other injuries have been reported.
It’s not clear what led to the crash.
