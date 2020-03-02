



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mary Vogliano, of WW, stops by with some delicious, healthy springtime recipes!

Salmon, Cucumber and Mint Sandwiches

Serves:​ 4​

SmartPoints per serving: ​5 (Green ​ m y W W​ plan) 4 (Blue, Purple ​ m y W W​ plan)

Ingredients:

● 6 oz, canned salmon, drained, large pieces of skin and bone removed

● 1 item, Persian (mini) cucumber, cut into small dice

● ¼ cup, chopped, uncooked red onions

● 8 large, pitted Olive kalamata, chopped

● 3 Tbsp, plain fat-free Greek yogurt

● 2 Tbsp, chopped fresh mint leaves

● 1 tsp, grated raw lime peel

● 1 tsp fresh lime juice

● ¼ tsp table salt

● ¼ tsp sriracha chili sauce

● 8 oz, whole wheat french bread baguette, split and bready center removed

● 4 lettuce leaves, large, red leaf variety

● 8 slice(s), thick fresh tomato(es)

Instructions:

1. With a fork, flake salmon into a medium bowl. Stir in cucumber, onion, olives, yogurt, mint, lime zest and juice, salt, and sriracha.

2. Line bottom of bread with lettuce and tomatoes. Spoon salmon mixture over and cover with top of the bread. Cut into 4 equal portions.

3. Serving size: 1 sandwich

Zucchini Ribbons With Herb Pesto

Serves​: 4

SmartPoints per serving:​ 3 (across Green-Blue-Purple ​ m y W W​ plans)

Ingredients:

● 1 pound, fresh tomatoes, heirloom, or plum tomatoes

● 1 cup, lightly packed fresh basil leaves

● ½ cup lightly packed fresh parsley leaves

● ½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves

● ¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves

● ¼ cup chopped fresh chives

● 1 garlic clove, medium, grated on Microplane grater or minced

● ¼ cup of water

● 4 tsp extra virgin olive oil

● 4 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

● ¼ tsp table salt

● ¼ tsp black pepper

● 24 oz, uncooked zucchini or yellow squash, 4 X 6 ounces

Instructions

1. Cut tomatoes into 1/4-inch dice; place in a sieve set over a medium bowl to allow tomato water to drain. Reserve tomato water.

2. Meanwhile, to make pesto, combine basil, parsley, cilantro, mint, chives, garlic, and water in food processor and pulse until finely chopped. With machine running, add oil and process until mixture forms a coarse puree. Pour into a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons Parmesan, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Thin with reserved tomato water to make saucy consistency, if needed. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of pesto to prevent browning. Set aside.

3. To make zucchini ribbons, with mandoline, V-slicer, or sharp vegetable peeler, shave thin lengthwise ribbons from zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center.

4. To assemble, loosely pile zucchini ribbons onto each of 4 plates. Scatter tomatoes over zucchini and top each serving with 2 tablespoons pesto, 1/2 tablespoon Parmesan, and a few pinches of pepper. Serve remaining pesto alongside or refrigerate in an airtight container up to 1 week.

5. Serving size: 2 cups zucchini with about 1/2 cup tomato, 2 tablespoons pesto, and 1/2 tablespoon Parmesan

Banana Chocolate-Chip Mini Muffins

Serves​: 24

SmartPoints per serving:​ 3 (Green-Blue ​ m y W W​ plans) 2 (Purple ​ m y W W ​ plan)

Ingredients:

● 5 sprays of cooking spray

● ⅔ cup plain low-fat yogurt

● ⅓ cup low-fat milk

● 1 large egg

● ½ cup uncooked quick oats

● ⅓ cup packed brown sugar

● 1 large, ripe, mashed banana

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 24-cup mini-muffin pan with nonstick spray.

2. Whisk together yogurt, milk, and egg in a large bowl. Add oats, brown sugar, banana, and vanilla, whisking to combine; let stand 5 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, whisk together all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture and all but 1 tablespoon chocolate chips to yogurt mixture, stirring until moistened.

4. Spoon batter evenly into prepared muffin cups; sprinkle evenly with reserved chocolate chips.

5. Bake until golden brown on top and toothpick inserted into the center of the muffin comes out clean, 15–17 minutes. Let cool in pan on wire rack 5 minutes; run a knife around inside of cups to loosen muffins from pan. Remove from pan and cool completely on rack. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Note: Freeze extra muffins, then thaw and reheat for 3 to 5 minutes.