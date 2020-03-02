Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium will be free tomorrow.
The zoo is making admission free in celebration of World Wildlife Day. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with gates closing at 3.
“It is important for all of us to start thinking about how our actions can make a positive impact on the environment and conservation efforts,” says President and CEO Dr. Barbara Baker in a press release.
World Wildlife Day is celebrated March 3 to raise awareness of the earth’s wild animals and plants.
For more information, you can visit the zoo’s website.
