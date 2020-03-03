Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — LeBron James is showing support for a coach at Duquesne.
On Monday night, the basketball superstar showed support for Duquesne men’s basketball coach Keith Dambrot.
The Los Angeles Lakers star quoted tweeted a video the men’s basketball team posted and gave a shoutout to Dambrot.
In the video, the basketball coach talks about how it is his team’s “time” to make a move this season.
“I SWEAR I FREAKING LOVE THIS GUY SO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAW and REAL,” James tweeted.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2020
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2020
Dambrot coached James for two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.
