PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — LeBron James is showing support for a coach at Duquesne.

On Monday night, the basketball superstar showed support for Duquesne men’s basketball coach Keith Dambrot.

The Los Angeles Lakers star quoted tweeted a video the men’s basketball team posted and gave a shoutout to Dambrot.

In the video, the basketball coach talks about how it is his team’s “time” to make a move this season.

“I SWEAR I FREAKING LOVE THIS GUY SO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAW and REAL,” James tweeted.

Dambrot coached James for two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

