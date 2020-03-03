PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby scored and collected his 800th career assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Ottawa.
Crosby became the 32nd player in NHL history to reach the 800-assist plateau when he earned the secondary assist on Jason Zucker’s goal 36 seconds into the third period that put the Penguins up 5-1.
The 32-year-old Crosby needed just 980 games to get to 800, the sixth-fastest ever.
Jayce Hawryluk, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators but Ottawa couldn’t keep pace as the Penguins broke out of a two-week slide in style.
