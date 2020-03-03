PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the public is focused on protecting themselves and not getting sick, first responders are the ones helping those in need.

And in this case, they could be putting themselves right in front of the coronavirus.

Many EMS workers in Allegheny County are doing more to remain safe and prepared.

At the McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority, they’re using masks for all patients who are showing signs of sickness — and they’re making sure first responders are wearing them too.

Everything in their ambulances gets cleaned and anything that’s disposable is thrown away.

As for the City of Pittsburgh, they were given “enhanced personal protection kits” that include face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and protective eyewear.

“If in fact there is an onslaught, we’re going to put additional medic units on the road and we may put out an assessment team to be able to go out and assessment people who have signs and symptoms of the flu or coronavirus,” said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director.

Other counties like Butler have also been working closely with health officials and schools to make sure they’re protected and prepared.