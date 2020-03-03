TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates Charities is bringing back its Fields For Kids program for the 2020 season.

The program will match grants up to $25,000 for organizations to improve their kids’ baseball or softball facilities.

In 2019, the Pirates say nearly 40 grants were distributed over two grant cycles. More than 10,600 kids in 19 counties were impacted.

Applications are now open. Interested organizations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland can apply here.

