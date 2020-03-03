PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents of students at Vincentian Academy have issued a response to the news of the school set to close at the end of the school year.

The Vincentian Academy Parents Association released a statement that comes nearly seven days after the school announced it would close at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

In that press release, parents urged the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth to keep the school open.

“Vincentian Academy is a mission of Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, and we are asking them to complete the mission they began with all the students at Vincentian Academy including the incoming Freshman who chose Vincentian Academy. The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is unique to Vincentian Academy, and our current junior class began the school year with the full understanding that the program is a two-year commitment. Our students chose VA for a reason and we are proud of them for accepting this academic challenge. We want them to have the full high school experience that all other students have been afforded under the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth mission” said Amy Nassif, President of the Vincentian Academy Parents Association.

In their letter, the association referenced Presentation Academy in Kentucky.

In January 1995, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth announced a decision to close the school in Kentucky.

When that closing was announced in 1995, students, parents, alumnae, and friends raised over $750,000 in less than a week, securing the financial needs to keep the institution open.

“Considering the history of Presentation Academy in Kentucky, we are confident that the Vincentian Academy students, parents, faculty, and staff will be afforded the same opportunities that you provided for that high school as one of your previous missions,” said Nassif.