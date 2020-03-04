Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a search is underway after multiple people attacked and carjacked a man in a Target parking garage.
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh police responded to a 911 call of a carjacking at the store in the 6200 block of Penn Avenue just before 6 p.m.
Officials found a man on the scene with a significant wound to the back of his head.
Police said it is not known how the victim got the wound.
The victim told officials he was attacked by multiple males, possibly juveniles, and two of the males stole his 2011 blue Jeep Patriot.
No other people were injured.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.