Filed Under:Butler County, Fairview Township, Local TV, Runaway, State Police


FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a runaway juvenile from Butler County.

State police say 17-year-old Ethan McGrady ran away from his Fairview Township home.

In photos shared by police, he’s a white male with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Butler at 724-284-8100.

