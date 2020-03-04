Comments
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a runaway juvenile from Butler County.
State police say 17-year-old Ethan McGrady ran away from his Fairview Township home.
Ethan McGrady w/n/m 17 years old ran away from his home in Fairview Twp. Butler County. If you know the whereabouts of McGrady please contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100. pic.twitter.com/zuiyipPNAz
— Troopers Kesten, Black and Long (@PSPTroopDPIO) March 4, 2020
In photos shared by police, he’s a white male with brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Butler at 724-284-8100.
You must log in to post a comment.