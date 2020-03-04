PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pens could be getting another player back to the lineup very soon.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan marked forward Nick Bjugstad as a game-time decision for the matchup against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

“Sullivan: Bjugstad is expected to be a game-time decision for tomorrow. #Pens”

Sullivan: Bjugstad is expected to be a game-time decision for tomorrow. #Pens — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) March 4, 2020

Bjugstad has been recovering from a core-muscle injury and surgery since the middle of November. He got back to practice late last week.

Meanwhile, forward Zach Aston-Reese is making progress in his recovery. ZAR was seen skating on his own before practice. He has been sidelined on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury since February 18th.

“Coach Sullivan confirms that Zach Aston-Reese skated before team practice today. On February 18 he ruled as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.”

Coach Sullivan confirms that Zach Aston-Reese skated before team practice today. On February 18 he ruled as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/u3yeHB1YTJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 4, 2020

The Penguins hit the road to battle the Sabres in Buffalo Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.