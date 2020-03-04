Comments
East Elfinwild Road will be detoured using Middle Road, Burchfield Road, and Route 8.
The left-turn lane used by Route 8 southbound traffic will be closed, meaning traffic headed to businesses located on closure site will be detoured through Eighth Avenue, Edison Street, Duquesne Street, and Route 8 northbound.
Drivers exiting the businesses at the closure site going southbound on Route 8 will be detoured using Route 8 northbound, Duncan Avenue, Mount Royal Boulevard, and Elfinwild Road.
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – East Elfinwild Road will close near the intersection with Route 8 at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16.
The closure is expected to last until December so crews can rebuild the structurally deficient Pine Creek Bridge No. 9.
Work will replace abutments, superstructure, retaining wall, barriers, drainage systems, guide rails, pavement, sidewalks, curbs, and ADA ramps.
Three detours will be in place:
Emergency response teams have also been notified of the closure and have established alternate routes.
