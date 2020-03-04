



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Pitt Basketball family has lost one of the most important pieces to the school’s history.

The Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reports that Lorri Johnson, who was a member of the Pitt Women’s Basketball program between 1987-1992, has died.

“Pitt has lost basketball legend Lorri Johnson. She scored 2,312 points during her time at Pitt — the highest career total for any Panther, man or woman. The university retired the New Castle native’s number early last year.”

Johnson scored 2,312 points in her career, which is the most points ever scored by a Panther between the Men’s and Women’s programs. She also holds records including single-season field goals and points.

Pitt retired Johnson’s number last season, and she was also a member of the school’s Hall of Fame class in 2019.