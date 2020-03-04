PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The reigning division champs are favored to repeat as the AFC North’s top team next season.
Sports Illustrated reports the Baltimore Ravens have opened as favorites to win the North for a second consecutive year.
The Ravens opened as a 4/11 favorite to win the AFC North according to BetOnline. The Steelers and Browns are tied for 2nd place with 15/4 odds to win the division.
Baltimore is also projected to have the second-best odds to win the AFC Championship (7/2.) The reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win the conference again with 3/1 odds.
