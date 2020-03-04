PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A statewide program to protect crews in work zones from drivers breaking the speed limit goes into effect today.

Drivers caught speeding will get a warning for speeding and if they continue to violate the speed limit, they penalties will go up from there.

The “Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement” program was a collaborative effort between the Turnpike Commission, PennDOT, and Pennsylvania State Police.

It uses systems mounted to vehicles that can detect and record a driver’s speed. It will only operate in active works zones.

The goal isn’t to just get people to slow down but to change drivers’ habits and make it safer for workers.

If caught speeding, drivers will first get a warning letter. If they continue to violate the speed limit, a second offense is a $75 fine and third is a $150 fine.

The enforcement begins today in the eastern part of Pennsylvania but is expected to come to Pittsburgh.