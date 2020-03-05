



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sources tell KDKA a suspect is dead after a Pittsburgh police officer was shot on the North Side.

A Pittsburgh police officer was responding to a robbery at a cell phone store on East Ohio Street on Thursday night, sources say.

They spotted a suspect vehicle, with two occupants inside, and conducted a stop on East Ohio Street near Madison Avenue, according to sources.

The passenger fired shots and hit the officer in the hip, sources say.

The officer returned fire, sources say, and the suspect was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital.

The driver was also apprehended.

Police say the officer is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say the officer is alert and communicating.

There are no active searches for suspects, police say.

