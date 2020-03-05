



WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) — An arrest has been made stemming from a fatal accident on the Tri-Boro Expressway in October 2019.

57-Year old Edward Wharton has been arrested for Homicide By Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence.

On October 20th, 2019, police were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident that had crashed and overturned.

57-year old Edward Wharton, the driver of the vehicle, and 55-year old William Guyaux, the passenger, were transported to a local hospital.

Guyaux was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after being transported.

Allegheny County Police’s Reconstruction Unit responded and started an investigation.

Speed analysis revealed that the vehicle was traveling between 57 and 67 mph when it began to overturn.

The posted speed limit in the area is 45 m.p.h.

Search Warrants were obtained for Edward Wharton’s blood, which was collected and submitted to the Allegheny County Crime Lab for analysis.

The analysis revealed that Edward Wharton’s blood was above the legal limit.

Edward Wharton was arrested and is being held in in the Allegheny County Jail.

He is awaiting arraignment on charges of Homicide By Vehicle While DUI, Homicide By Vehicle, DUI of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Maximum Speed Limits and Reckless Driving.