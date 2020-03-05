



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new book chronicles the accomplishments of Sophie Masloff, Pittsburgh’s only female mayor.

Masloff never aspired to be mayor. But when Mayor Dick Caliguiri died from a rare disease in May 1988, Masloff, as president of city council, was sworn in as mayor.

She served from 1988-94.

“She was underappreciated. People never realized what she did for the city and what an important public servant she was at the time,” said Barbara Burstin.

Burstin, author of “Sophie: The Incomparable Mayor Masloff” says Masloff fought many obstacles.

“As a woman, she always felt that she was not given the recognition, that she had to overcome their disdain and disparagement,” Burstin said.

Masloff was a 72-year-old grandmother with a squeaky voice who often committed gaffes. But she had immense charm and never took herself seriously.

Masloff steered the city through tough economic times. She had the vision to build a ballpark on the North Shore, a plan that drew substantial criticism.

“She always felt that if she had been a man and proposed a baseball park, that would have been accepted,” Burstin said.

On Thursday night at the Heinz History Center, the biography will be released.