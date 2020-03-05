PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of big Burrito Group, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a recipe for Lent that’s an alternative to fried fish.
Roasted Salmon with Three Grain and Asparagus Salad
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 4 ea. Salmon Filets
- Warm Grain Salad
- 8 ea. Asparagus spears, shaved with peeler
- Salt and pepper
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ¼ C. Picked dill
- ¼ C. Picked and torn mint leaves
Directions:
1) Start Warm Grain Salad.
2) Heat a medium sized cast iron skillet.
3) Make sure salmon filets are clean of pin bones and scales. Dry the filets well and season with salt and pepper.
4) Add a couple of tablespoons oil to the skillet. When hot, Place salmon in oil, non-skin side down.
5) When well browned, turn and allow to finish on second side. Cook to medium rare to medium. Remove from skillet and hold warm.
6) Lightly dress shaved asparagus with olive oil, salt and pepper.
7) Place pile of Warm Grain Salad on plate. Top with Salmon filet. Drape asparagus across salmon.
8) Drizzle with some extra virgin olive oil.
9) Sprinkle with dill and mint.
Warm Grain Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 ea. Medium zucchini, diced into ½” cubes
- 4-5 ea. Radish, diced medium
- 1 C. Tiny broccoli florettes
- 1 C. Farro
- 1 C. Red Quinoa
- ¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil
- Zest and juice of 2 lemons
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
1) Cook Farro, Wild Rice, Red Quinoa.
2) Dice zucchini. Add to peppers, three grains, and parsley in a bowl. Dress with olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice.
3) Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.
Farro
Ingredients:
- 1 C. Farro
- 2-3 C. Water
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp. Pepper
Directions:
1. Place farro, water, salt and pepper in a medium sauce pot.
2. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook. Stir occasionally. Add more water as needed to keep the lentils moist.
3. Cook until farro is firm yet soft. This should take about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain.
4. Cool fully.
Red Quinoa
Ingredients:
- 1 C. Red Quinoa
- 2 C. Water
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp. Pepper
Directions:
1. Place all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer.
2. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and cover pot. Allow to steep for 5 minutes.
3. Strain, if necessary.
You must log in to post a comment.