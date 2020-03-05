PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are now more ways to watch KDKA, anytime and anywhere. We are excited to announce the launch of CBSN Pittsburgh.

This is a first-of-its-kind for Pittsburgh. CBSN Pittsburgh is a 24-7 local streaming network that makes it easier than ever to get KDKA news.

Your local news, breaking news, and weather are now just a tap or click away – on your phone, computer, tablet, or TV.

It’s easy and it’s free.

On KDKA.com you will be instantly connected to CBSN Pittsburgh in the video player at the top of the page. You can also watch by downloading the free CBS News app.

CBSN Pittsburgh features anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events in the region, as well as an extensive library of local news content that will be available for on-demand viewing. CBSN Pittsburgh’s lineup includes live streams of KDKA-TV and WPCW-TV’s (The CW Pittsburgh) regularly scheduled newscasts, “Pittsburgh Today Live” and coverage of breaking news.

CBSN Pittsburgh is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the service is available through http://www.KDKA.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

“KDKA is one of the finest local stations in the country and one of the crown jewels of our group,” said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations. “We are excited to broaden the reach of the station’s award-winning news coverage by launching CBSN Pittsburgh – a service that makes our premium local news content available to consumers whenever and wherever they want to watch. Our first seven CBSN Local services are exceeding our expectations. We look forward to seeing this trend continue in Pittsburgh as well as the other major markets where we will soon be launching.”

CBSN Pittsburgh and the portfolio of CBSN Local services build on the success of CBSN, the pioneering 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS Interactive that delivers live national and global news coverage and in-depth reporting from CBS News’ team of trusted journalists. Launched in November 2014, the platform continues to drive strong and sustained viewership growth, delivering a record nearly 400 million total streams in 2018.

CBSN Local services are ad-supported. They complement CBS’ other streaming services, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, and will ultimately be included as live channels in CBS All Access in their respective markets.

You can also watch CBSN Pittsburgh on XBox One, Roku, Playstation, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.