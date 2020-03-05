Comments
ORLANDO, Fla. (KDKA) – The new Arnold Palmer Stamp was revealed by the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday.
The reveal was held at an event at Palmer’s Bay Hill Golf Club in Orlando, with his family in attendance.
The Postal Service says the stamp is the payoff to a nomination process that takes years to complete.
“The Postal Service every year receives about 30,000-plus contestants for commemorative stamps,” said Roman Martinez IV of the US Postal Service Board of Governors. “An independent committee of 11 individuals from diverse backgrounds select 25 or so to recommend to the Postmaster General, the process takes about three years.”
The ceremony took place ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational that tees off this weekend.
