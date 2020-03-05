PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh media has had many big names come and go, but Pittsburgh Magazine shows where they are now.

Pittsburgh Magazine Editor Brian Hyslop stopped by Pittsburgh Today Live to offer a look at their new feature catching up with some famous Pittsburgh faces.

“It was really fun to catch up with all these people and find out what they’re doing now,” said Hyslop.

First, Hyslop caught David and Heather up with what Former KDKA Reporter Patrice King Brown was up to. Brown has since moved to California with her husband and enjoys spending more time with her family.

Brown left KDKA 2 months after Heather started. “My time with her was very short, but she was a very sweet woman,” said Heather.

On the cover of the issue featuring the “Where Are They Now” story is Luke Ravenstahl, the youngest mayor in Pittsburgh’s history at 26. Today, Ravenstahl is 40 and working as Vice President of People’s Natural Gas in charge of marketing and sales. Ravenstahl also enjoys spending time with his son. “You mature a lot between 26 and 40,” said Hyslop.

Next, Hyslop talked of Francois Clemmons, known as “Officer Clemmons” on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. After Clemmons left Pittsburgh, he went to Middlebury College in Vermont to teach voice, and is currently working on a book, “DivaMan: My Life in Song.”

From Pittsburgh sports, the feature will show what former Penguins Hockey Player Jaromir Jagr is doing today. Jagr currently resides and plays hockey in his hometown in the Czech Republic, and plans to play hockey until 50. Jagr is 48 now. “That is a crazy age to be a hockey player,” said Hyslop.

Lastly, Hyslop previewed the feature of Former Pittsburgh Steeler Jack Ham. Ham returned to his Alma Mater of Penn State and is now the voice of Penn State football.

Hyslop found that while putting together this feature, a lot of those they focused on are still engaged in their communities.

The Pittsburgh Magazine is currently accepting nominations for their next feature, “Best of the ‘Burgh” with categories such as food and Pittsburgh personalities.

This feature is available to read in March’s issue of the Pittsburgh Magazine online or on the shelves.