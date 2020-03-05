CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Extra crews from the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works will take advantage of upcoming good weather to fix potholes.

Crews will work from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on March 7th, 2020 and March 8th, 2020.

Residents are welcome to report potholes by calling 311 or calling 412-255-2621.

They can also report potholes by using an online request form.

