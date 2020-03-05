Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Extra crews from the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works will take advantage of upcoming good weather to fix potholes.
Crews will work from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on March 7th, 2020 and March 8th, 2020.
A pothole blitz is hitting #Pittsburgh this weekend! Extra @PGHDPW crews will take advantage of the expected good weather & fill potholes across #Pittsburgh.
Have a pothole you need hit? Call @Pgh311 or fill out the online request form: https://t.co/BgOxYrwwQp pic.twitter.com/HARhTwFxIt
— City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) March 5, 2020
Residents are welcome to report potholes by calling 311 or calling 412-255-2621.
They can also report potholes by using an online request form.
