PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Robert Levin, the former president and owner of Levin Furniture, is saving the company from going out of business.
On Wednesday, he agreed to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio stores of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture via a court restructuring of their parent company – Art Van Furniture LLC.
“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs,” Levin said. “They are the most loyal, dedicated, and hardworking people I’ve ever known.”
Levin will be greeting employees at the Monroeville store between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“I am thrilled to welcome the Pennsylvania Wolf Associates to our Levin family and look forward to getting to know them,” he added.
Founded in 1920, Levin Furniture will celebrate its 100th anniversary later this year.
