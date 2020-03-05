Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – March 16th will be a big day for wrestling in Pittsburgh because Stone Cold said so.
RT @USA_Network: Oh hell yeah! On March 16, @WWE and USA celebrate Austin 3:16 Day, honoring everything @steveaustinBSR. What will happen when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to #RAW live from Pittsburgh? There's only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/B3zuzpLSes
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020
The WWE Hall of Fame wrestler announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will be coming to Pittsburgh for WWE Raw.
