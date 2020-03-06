PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested Dominique Fancher after it was discovered a child she lives with had bruises on her legs, face, and arms.

According to the criminal complaint, on February 11, the child’s school noticed that she had bruising on her left and right arms, the right side of her face, and on her thighs.

She told school officials that “Cici,” who police later identified as Fancher, would strike her with a belt as discipline for misbehaving at school.

The child told CYF officials that Fancher watches her while her mother is at work and that Fancher would regularly discipline her with a belt on her face, back, behind, and legs. She also said that the abuse had occurred within the past year.

A day prior to school officials noticing her injuries, the child stated that Fancher had struck her with a belt for not listening to her teachers. She said she had been hit in her arms, face, back, behind, and legs all while being yelled at.

Doctors at UPMC Children’s Hospital examined her for concerns of physical abuse and found that the injuries were not accidental or routine childhood activities that would have caused the injuries.

When interviewed by police, Fancher admitted to being the disciplinarian in the household and using her hands as a means of discipline but denied ever using a belt.

Fancher is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.